The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 106 today, and now stands at 1,024.

As per an update from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of March 29 7:30 pm, India had reported a total of 27 deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak while 95 patients had been discharged. One patient has migrated to a foreign country.

India reported its first case of novel coronavirus on January 30.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, the apex medical body in India, today said that it has conducted over 35,000 tests so far and is using 30 percent of its current testing capacity.

As on date, ICMR has 113 labs under its network and can conduct around 12,000 tests per day.

The government has also brought private labs under its testing network ambit and so far, 47 private labs have been allowed to undertake COVID-19 tests, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar from ICMR said.

While the number of cases has been rising at a fast clip, the government is hopeful that the strict implementation of 21-day lockdown and the resultant social distancing will arrest the rate of increase.

The total number of cases in India rose from 169 on March 19 to 315 on March 21, registering a rise of 86 percent. The number of cases rose from 724 in the morning of March 27 to 979 in morning of Mar 29, an increase of 35%.

As far as recoveries are concerned, while there were 14 recovered or discharged cases on March 19, this number has also increased to 95 as per the latest update of 7:30 pm of March 29.

The government today said that co-morbidity, or the presence of other serious illnesses in COVID-19 patients, has played a major role in all the deaths associated with the coronavirus.

With doctors in several parts of the country facing scarcity of masks and personal protection equipments, the government said it has identified over 10 domestic manufacturers of PPEs and masks.