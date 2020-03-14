Healthcare Coronavirus cases balloon around the world as China recovers Updated : March 14, 2020 02:19 PM IST New Zealand on Saturday announced all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days, with few exceptions. New infections in Italy soared Friday by more than 2,500 and virus-related deaths made their biggest single-day jump there, increasing by 250. New infections also rose sharply in Spain, and the government put 60,000 people in four towns on a mandatory lockdown Friday that echoed Italy's.