  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Coronavirus case dip in Delhi, explained

Updated : May 15, 2021 03:42:50 IST

The national capital had registered 7,897 coronavirus cases on April 10 with 39 deaths.
The fatality count stood at 289 on Friday, with experts cautioning that even over 8,500 daily cases were "still a huge figure" and "severity of cases were still the same as before."
Coronavirus case dip in Delhi, explained
Published : May 15, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Cairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award - court filing

Cairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award - court filing

Google leads efforts to support spouses of H-1B visa holders to get to work

Google leads efforts to support spouses of H-1B visa holders to get to work

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement