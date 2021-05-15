Coronavirus case dip in Delhi, explained Updated : May 15, 2021 03:42:50 IST The national capital had registered 7,897 coronavirus cases on April 10 with 39 deaths. The fatality count stood at 289 on Friday, with experts cautioning that even over 8,500 daily cases were "still a huge figure" and "severity of cases were still the same as before." Published : May 15, 2021 03:42 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply