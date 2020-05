Microdroplets generated by speech can lead to the spread of coronavirus, a study published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), showed. As per the study, microdroplets can remain suspended in air in an enclosed space for more than ten minutes.

“Highly sensitive laser light scattering observations have revealed that loud speech can emit thousands of oral fluid droplets per second. In a closed, stagnant air environment, they disappear from the window of view with time constants in the range of 8 to 14 min, which corresponds to droplet nuclei of ca. 4 μm diameter, or 12- to 21-μm droplets prior to dehydration. These observations confirm that there is a substantial probability that normal speaking causes airborne virus transmission in confined environments,” the journal stated.

The finding was made after researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) made a person loudly repeat the phrase "Stay healthy" for 25 seconds inside a closed box. The researchers discovered that the droplets, over a thousand of them, stayed in the air for an average of 12 minutes.