  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex cracks 800 points, Nifty below 9,100; Chris Wood reduces India exposure
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus antibody testing shows LA County outbreak is up to 55 times bigger than reported cases

Updated : April 21, 2020 09:42 AM IST

The Covid-19 outbreak in Los Angeles County could be up to 55 times bigger than the number of confirmed cases, according to new research from the University of Southern California and the LA Department of Public Health.
The data, if correct, would mean that the county’s fatality rate is lower than originally thought.
With just 4 percent of the population infected with the disease, LA County is still very early in the epidemic, said USC professor Neeraj Sood, who led the study.
Coronavirus antibody testing shows LA County outbreak is up to 55 times bigger than reported cases

You May Also Like

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement