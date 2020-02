A passenger travelling from Bangkok to Delhi on a SpiceJet flight SG- 88 has been suspected of coronavirus infection and has been quarantined in Delhi.

The passenger was onboard the SG-88 flight which operated today i.e Feb 13. A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that the passenger was "the only passenger in the row."

Once the flight landed in Delhi, the passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organization.

The deadly virus emerged for the first time in the Wuhan region of Chinese province Hubei. Over 50,000 people have been infected with the virus in China so far and the total death toll has gone beyond 1300. Some suspected cases have also emerged across other countries of the world.

Last week, India issued a directive to enable a more precautionary environment in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

All those foreigners who have visited China on or after January 15 are not allowed to enter India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told airlines in a directive on Feb 8.

In a directive to airlines, the regulator has also said that foreigners who have visited India on or after January 15 are not allowed entry into India through "any air, land, or seaport including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh, or Indo-Myanmar land borders."

All visas issued prior to February 5 to Chinese passport holders have also been suspended with immediate effect.