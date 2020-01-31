Coronavirus: Air India’s B747 'Ajanta' to bring back Indians from Wuhan after 2 am on Saturday
Updated : January 31, 2020 07:17 PM IST
A team of five doctors from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and one paramedical staff from Air India with prescribed medicine, masks, overcoats and packed food are also onboard the special plane.
Wuhan is the epicentre of coronavirus which has been linked to 213 deaths so far in China.
