Healthcare
Coronavirus: Air India Boeing 747 set to bring Indians from Wuhan
Updated : January 31, 2020 12:56 PM IST
The 747-400 plane is 25.6 years old and can carry 423 passengers, according to Planespotters.net. It was delivered to Air India in 1994.
The Indian government has asked its citizens to avoid travel to China unless absolutely essential.
