Coronavirus: Air India Boeing 747 set to bring Indians from Wuhan

An Air India Boeing 747 aircraft took from Mumbai to fly Indians home from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of an outbreak of a new viral illness that has killed more than 200, spread to more than a dozen countries and declared a global emergency.

The flight will operate between Delhi and Wuhan, Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said on Twitter.

The new virus has been linked with 213 deaths so far in China. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan. No deaths have been reported outside China.

The 747-400 plane is 25.6 years old and can carry 423 passengers, according to Planespotters.net. It was delivered to Air India in 1994.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said on Twitter three days ago that the Indian embassy at China is working out the logistics and is in touch with the Chinese government, authorities and Indians on this matter.