Coronavirus: 633 people under observation in Kerala

Updated : January 29, 2020 07:34 AM IST

Kerala health minister K K Shylaja said a total of 633 people, who returned to Kerala from China in recent days, are under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Kerala health minister K K Shylaja asked those who have returned from China or other affected areas like Nepal or Sri Lanka to approach the health department without any hesitation.
A thermal screening facility was opened at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday to scan passengers coming from the neighbouring country.
