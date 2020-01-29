Coronavirus: 633 people under observation in Kerala
Updated : January 29, 2020 07:34 AM IST
Kerala health minister K K Shylaja said a total of 633 people, who returned to Kerala from China in recent days, are under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Kerala health minister K K Shylaja asked those who have returned from China or other affected areas like Nepal or Sri Lanka to approach the health department without any hesitation.
A thermal screening facility was opened at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday to scan passengers coming from the neighbouring country.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more