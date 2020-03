The government on Sunday approved the first batch of private labs which can test for coronavirus in the country. These are Thyrocare Mumbai, Suburban Diagnostics Mumbai, Metropolis Healthcare, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Unipath Specialty Lab, and Neuberg Anand Reference Lab.

The first four labs are all in Maharashtra, while the latter two are in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru, Karnataka respectively.

Nearly 60 labs have applied to the government to allow them to perform coronavirus testing in the country.

"The list will be updated as and when the private labs get approval from the government and ICMR," a senior official said.

It is important to note that the government on Saturday released an advisory on the way a private lab should do testing of patients showing signs of coronavirus infection. It has also capped the maximum price for coronavirus test in a private lab at Rs 4,500, which includes Rs 1,500 for preliminary testing and Rs 3,000 for confirmatory tests.

However, Indian Council of Medical Research has advised private labs to do these tests for free of cost or for as low a price as possible.

The private labs have been advised to implement appropriate bio-safety and bio-security precautions and ensure real-time reporting of test results.

"All COVID-19 positive samples will need to be transported to ICMR-NIV, Pune under suitable bio-safety and bio-security precautions as laid down by ICMR. The negative samples will be destroyed within one week of collection. No sample should be shared with any other organisation for any purpose," ICMR said, adding that failure to comply with the stated guidelines will result in legal action.