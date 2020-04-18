  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: 26 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive

Updated : April 18, 2020 04:34 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top military brass were briefed about the outbreak and they are keeping a close eye on the situation.
The sources said 25 of the infected personnel were staying at a building having single-room accommodation and barracks within INS Angre complex while one sailor was living with his mother in his own house.
It is the first case of a sizeable number of military personnel being treated for COVID-19.
