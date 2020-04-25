  • SENSEX
Corona crisis worsens in Indore

Updated : April 25, 2020 10:51 AM IST

The city that has held the top spot among cleanest cities in the country for four years has accounted for 84 of the 159 corona positive cases recorded in a day till Friday
Prison authorities claim that COVID-19 has found its way in the heavily guarded jail through a 58-year-old prisoner who had hurled stones at police two weeks ago here.
