India registered 8,084 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in its Monday morning update. This was for the third consecutive day that the country reported over 8,000 cases. However, the new cases were 5.80 percent lower than that recorded the previous day.

India had last week crossed the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly 100 days and the 8,000-mark on Saturday.

Maharashtra continues to report the maximum COVID-19 cases with 2,946 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Kerala with 2,319 cases, Delhi with 735 cases and Karnataka with 463 cases.

(Credit: Ministry of Health)

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country surged by 3,482 to 47,995 in the last 24 hours. As of now, active cases comprised 0.11 percent of the total coronavirus cases in India.

Also, 10 new deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in the country. Of these 10 deaths, three each were reported in Delhi and Kerala, two in Maharashtra and one each in Mizoram and Punjab . With fresh deaths, the nationwide death toll has now climbed to 5,24,771.

COVID-18 cases in India, June 13

As many as 4,592 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,26,57,335, With this, the recovery rate stood at 98.68 percent on Monday.

India registers 8,582 new COVID-19 cases with four fatalities in 24 hours

The daily positivity rate was over three percent after nearly four months. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 percent.

(Credit: Ministry of Health)

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 195.19 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.