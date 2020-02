The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit the pharmaceutical sector. India imports active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to manufacture drugs from China. According to people in the know, a high-level committee (HLC) formed to kook in the matter by the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP) has decided to adopt a “wait and watch” approach as of now.

The HLC, under the chairmanship of the Joint Drug Controller and General of India (DCGI), Eswara Reddy, assessed the pace of resumption of manufacturing activity by Chinese enterprises in detail, before making the decision.

"The committee has decided to closely monitor the situation after the Indian embassy in China informed the HLC that several drugmakers have resumed operations and soon, operations at Hubei province of China will also resume," said a source close to the development.

The HLC is taking stock of the matter on a daily basis. "The HLC has also asked Indian drugmakers to give a daily stock update during a meet on Monday and they have informed that the drugmakers have stocks for the next two to three months," sources said.

APIs, or bulk drugs, are the raw materials required for the manufacture of medicines. Indian drugmakers import almost 80 percent of APIs from China, majority of which is manufactured in Hubei province.

According to the government data of 2018-19, India imported Rs 25,000 crore worth of APIs out of which Rs 16,770 crore are from China.

APIs are crucial when it comes to manufacturing over the counter (OTC) drugs. For example, paracetamol is the API for manufacturing fever drugs like Crocin.

The Eswara Reddy led panel was earlier planning to impose restrictions on the export of drugs to avoid any shortage amid the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the Indian drugmakers have also handed over a list of 57 drugs to the HLC, which may get impacted by the China crisis if things get worse.