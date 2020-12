Fuelled by initiatives and sector-friendly policies from the government, India has emerged as a leading partner in the global pharma industry. India’s actions hold great importance to shape and impact the global supply chain of the pharma industry.

One of the critical elements driving the growth of the pharma sector is the packaging. In the entire process, packaging of vaccines, drugs, and various medicines plays an important part. The Indian packaging sector, even in the pre-COVID era, has been seeing substantial growth primarily due to the increased globalization of trade in goods and services and the emergence of new trade models. With increased dependence and expectations from local and global manufactures, India needs to step up to meet the demand surge.

The race for effective COVID-19 vaccines has rallied over 100 research groups and billions of dollars in global funding to identify safe and effective products. Several promising candidates are moving into human trials. Such additional demand may lead to over 1B+ additional doses which will create pressure on the existing supply chain and impacting fill/finish as well. The likely surge in demand is placing pressure on pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce at unprecedented rates. Pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers have started to invest heavily in cutting-edge aseptic fill/finish technologies to increase production capacity and overall equipment effectiveness.

Many factors may limit the speed and efficiency of pharmaceutical filling machines, including the type of glass vial being processed. A recent invention by Corning – a radical new kind of pharmaceutical glass packaging may play a significant role in getting more vaccines to more people as quickly as possible.

Corning Valor® Glass is the first glass specifically developed for pharmaceutical glass packaging. The superior performance of Valor Glass, as compared to conventional borosilicate containers, is enabled by several innovative features, including a unique compositions that resists delamination, chemical strengthening to increase breakage resistance, and protective external coating that resists damage, reduces glass particulate generation, and increases the operational efficiency of pharmaceutical fill/finish manufacturing.

Corning Valor Glass took nearly 10 years to develop and bring to market, and is ready to play its part in the global effort to defeat COVID-19. Valor Glass solves problems that have limited the production speed of vaccines for decades, and it could help manufacturers nearly double the pace of filling vials.

Pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers have long known how to build faster production lines, but the technology has not been widely adopted because of the limitations of conventional borosilicate vials. A factory using conventional vials can typically fill 300 to 400 vials per minute. Tests have shown that a production line using Valor Glass vials can fill up to 750 vials per minute, with less breakage or other interruptions than a filling line using conventional vials running at half that speed. In addition, the breakage resistance of Valor Glass can provide a significant advantage when manufacturing and distributing vaccines that must withstand the mechanical stresses caused by freeze drying or cold storage.