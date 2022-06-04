Corbevax vaccine gets DGCI nod as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose for adults

India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday has approved Hyderabad-based Biological E's Corbevax as a booster dose for adults who have been given two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Last month, Biological E submitted an application to DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid vaccine Corbevax as a booster dose. According to the company, Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19.

The DCGI had already approved Corbevax for restricted use in emergency situation among adults on December 28, 2019. BE received the approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years based on interim results (of the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical study).

Last September, BE received approval to conduct a Phase 2/3 clinical trial on Corbevax in children and adolescents aged 5 to 18 years. Based on the no-objection certificate, BE initiated the clinical study in October 2021 and evaluated the available safety and immunogenicity results of the ongoing phase 2/3 study, which indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through an intra-muscular route with two doses, scheduled 28 days apart, and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperature and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 mL (20 doses) vial pack.

BE conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its Corbevax vaccine for adults in the country. In addition, it conducted a Phase 3 active comparison clinical trial to evaluate superiority over the Covishield vaccine.

India began administering precaution doses of Covid vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The comorbidity clause was removed in March, making all people aged above 60 years eligible for the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres. All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.