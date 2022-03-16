Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 290 for two doses to Centre; Rs 800 for private hospitals

The Centre will be procuring Biological E's Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19 at Rs 290 for two doses. Private hospitals will be procuring the same vaccine for Rs 800 for two doses. The government had reportedly paid an advance of Rs 21,500 crore to Biological E in 2021 for 300 million doses of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the government has expanded the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Only Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the above age group. The government has also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.

"Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the ' #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM Narendra Modi, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Two doses of Corbevax will be administered to children aged 12-14 years in an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said. As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

"The vaccination slots will be booked for 12-14 years age group for "CorBEvax" only through Co-WIN. The vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given," the guidelines released by the Health Ministry on Monday said.

The children eligible for vaccination can register through an existing account of a family member on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently), it said.