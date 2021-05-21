Control blood sugar, monitor steroid use to stop black fungus, says AIIMS' Randeep Guleria

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on May 21 put forward three key factors that can prevent mucormycosis or black fungus, which has affected over 7,250 people and resulted in over 200 deaths across the country.

Dr Guleria said COVID-19 patients ought to have good control of blood sugar levels and those on steroids should monitor blood sugar levels regularly. Doctors should be careful about when to give steroids and their dosage, news agency ANI reported.

He further said black fungus had gained a bit of notoriety at the time of the SARS outbreak in 2002.

Experts have maintained that uncontrolled diabetes with COVID-19 is dangerous and can result in fatalities too. Black fungus attacks those with weak immune systems and also patients who are recovering from COVID-19.

The symptoms like breathing problems, coughing blood, blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision and chest pain indicate a black fungus attack, and people with such symptoms should seek immediate medical help.

Many states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana have declared black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said, "In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, a new challenge of black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precautions and preparation to deal with it. The fight against COVID-19 is going to be longer."

Early this week, the Union Health Ministry had stated that mucormycosis is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.