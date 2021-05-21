  • SENSEX
Control blood sugar, monitor steroid use to stop black fungus, says AIIMS' Randeep Guleria

Updated : May 21, 2021 20:16:49 IST

Blood sugar levels of COVID patients on steroids must be monitored regularly, says Dr Guleria
Doctors should be careful about timing and dosage of steroids
Black fungus preys on those with weak immune systems; COVID patients are especially vulnerable
Published : May 21, 2021 08:15 PM IST

