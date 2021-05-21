Control blood sugar, monitor steroid use to stop black fungus, says AIIMS' Randeep Guleria Updated : May 21, 2021 20:16:49 IST Blood sugar levels of COVID patients on steroids must be monitored regularly, says Dr Guleria Doctors should be careful about timing and dosage of steroids Black fungus preys on those with weak immune systems; COVID patients are especially vulnerable Published : May 21, 2021 08:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply