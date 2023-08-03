Amid the surge, several claims and myths about conjunctivitis infection have been doing the rounds, with many people lacking awareness about a few facts about the disease. Read on as CNBC-TV18 debunks some myths about conjunctivitis.
Myth: Use of glasses/dark goggles prevent infectionFact: Use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection
Myth: Conjunctivitis spreads through eye contact or simply looking into the eye of those infectedFact: Conjunctivitis does not spread by air or eye contact. Direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others. It can also spread through direct contact with any discharge from an infected person's eye. Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times.
Myth: Only children get infected with conjunctivitisFact: Anyone can get infected with conjunctivitis - even dogs and animals
Myth: Rubbing your eyes can lead to conjunctivitisFact: It is just one way of getting the infection. One can get the infections even by touching the eyes with hands or any other objects carrying bacteria.
Myth: Red eye indicates you have conjunctivitisFact: A red eye could mean many things. It could be an injury, glaucoma, conjunctivitis or any other infection.
Myth: You can't get the conjunctivitis infection twiceFact: Having conjunctivitis once doesn't make anyone immune to it.
Myth: There's no treatment for eye fluFact: Conjunctivitis often goes away on its own, but one can relieve symptoms with medications. But, avoid self-medication and usage of steroid drops. In cases, the symptoms are more than mild, meet eye specialists for proper treatment. It is a self-limiting disease and one can recover in one to two weeks.
Debunking myths about conjunctivitis: Here are some frequently asked questions
Myth: Use of glasses/dark goggles prevent infection
Fact: Use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection.
Myth: Conjunctivitis spreads through eye contact or simply looking into the eye of those infected
Fact: Conjunctivitis does not spread by air or eye contact.
Direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others.
It can also spread through direct contact with any discharge from an infected person's eye.
Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times.
Myth: Only children get infected with conjunctivitis
Fact: Anyone can get infected with conjunctivitis - even dogs and animals.
Myth: Rubbing your eyes can lead to conjunctivitis
Fact: It is just one way of getting the infection.
One can get the infections even by touching the eyes with hands or any other objects carrying bacteria.
Myth: Red eye indicates you have conjunctivitis
Fact: A red eye could mean many things.
It could be an injury, glaucoma, conjunctivitis or any other infection.
Myth: You can't get the conjunctivitis infection twice
Fact: Having conjunctivitis once doesn't make anyone immune to it.
Myth: There's no treatment for eye flu
Fact: Conjunctivitis often goes away on its own, but one can relieve symptoms with medications.
But, avoid self-medication and usage of steroid drops.
In cases, the symptoms are more than mild, meet eye specialists for proper treatment.
It is a self-limiting disease and one can recover in one to two weeks.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence
Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey
Aug 3, 2023 IST3 Min Read
India aims to tighten quality of drugs
Aug 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read