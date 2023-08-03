homehealthcare NewsDebunking myths about conjunctivitis: Here are some frequently asked questions

Debunking myths about conjunctivitis: Here are some frequently asked questions

Aug 3, 2023

Amid the surge, several claims and myths about conjunctivitis infection have been doing the rounds, with many people lacking awareness about a few facts about the disease. Read on as CNBC-TV18 debunks some myths about conjunctivitis.

As cases of conjunctivitis — also known as pink eye — continue to spike in several states across the country, authorities have issued advisories to curb the spread of the infection. This week, Jammu saw a sudden rise in cases of conjunctivitis, with nearly 3,000 infections reported in just over a week.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh registered more than 19,800 cases of 'eye flu', the state government said last Friday. Besides, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said last week that the hospital has been reporting approximately 100 cases per day.
Amid the surge, several claims and myths about conjunctivitis infection have been doing the rounds, with many people lacking awareness about a few facts about the disease. Read on as CNBC-TV18 debunks some myths about conjunctivitis.

Myth: Use of glasses/dark goggles prevent infectionFact: Use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection

Myth: Conjunctivitis spreads through eye contact or simply looking into the eye of those infectedFact: Conjunctivitis does not spread by air or eye contact. Direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others. It can also spread through direct contact with any discharge from an infected person's eye. Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times.

Myth: Only children get infected with conjunctivitisFact: Anyone can get infected with conjunctivitis - even dogs and animals

Myth: Rubbing your eyes can lead to conjunctivitisFact: It is just one way of getting the infection. One can get the infections even by touching the eyes with hands or any other objects carrying bacteria.

Myth: Red eye indicates you have conjunctivitisFact: A red eye could mean many things. It could be an injury, glaucoma, conjunctivitis or any other infection.

Myth: You can't get the conjunctivitis infection twiceFact: Having conjunctivitis once doesn't make anyone immune to it.

Myth: There's no treatment for eye fluFact: Conjunctivitis often goes away on its own, but one can relieve symptoms with medications. But, avoid self-medication and usage of steroid drops. In cases, the symptoms are more than mild, meet eye specialists for proper treatment. It is a self-limiting disease and one can recover in one to two weeks.

