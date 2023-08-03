Amid the surge, several claims and myths about conjunctivitis infection have been doing the rounds, with many people lacking awareness about a few facts about the disease. Read on as CNBC-TV18 debunks some myths about conjunctivitis.
Dr. Sanjay Dhawan (https://t.co/ObpLNc1CeF), Principal Director & HOD, Opthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Pancheel Park, explains the symptoms of Conjunctivitis and busts a couple of myths related to the spread and transmission of the virus.#Conjunctivitis #Virus pic.twitter.com/UoaBdX4h6S— Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) July 30, 2023
A case of conjunctivitis – also known as pink eye – used to mean a trip to the doctor's office, antibiotics and keeping your child home from school. That's no longer the case. Pediatrician Dr. Marcie Billings explains what parents should know about this common viral infection. pic.twitter.com/Bkn9nqJPBq— Mayo Clinic Children's Center (@MayoClinicKids) July 28, 2023
Debunking myths about conjunctivitis: Here are some frequently asked questions
Myth: Use of glasses/dark goggles prevent infection
Fact: Use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection.
Myth: Conjunctivitis spreads through eye contact or simply looking into the eye of those infected
Fact: Conjunctivitis does not spread by air or eye contact.
Direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others.
It can also spread through direct contact with any discharge from an infected person's eye.
Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times.
Myth: Only children get infected with conjunctivitis
Fact: Anyone can get infected with conjunctivitis - even dogs and animals.
Myth: Rubbing your eyes can lead to conjunctivitis
Fact: It is just one way of getting the infection.
One can get the infections even by touching the eyes with hands or any other objects carrying bacteria.
.
Myth: All conjunctivitis are contagious
Fact: Allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious.
Only viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are highly contagious.
Myth: Red eye indicates you have conjunctivitis
Fact: A red eye could mean many things.
It could be an injury, glaucoma, conjunctivitis or any other infection.
Myth: You can't get the conjunctivitis infection twice
Fact: Having conjunctivitis once doesn't make anyone immune to it.
.
Myth: There's no treatment for eye flu
Fact: Conjunctivitis often goes away on its own, but one can relieve symptoms with medications.
But, avoid self-medication and usage of steroid drops.
In cases, the symptoms are more than mild, meet eye specialists for proper treatment.
It is a self-limiting disease and one can recover in one to two weeks.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs
Aug 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read