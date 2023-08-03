Amid the surge, several claims and myths about conjunctivitis infection have been doing the rounds, with many people lacking awareness about a few facts about the disease. Read on as CNBC-TV18 debunks some myths about conjunctivitis.

As cases of conjunctivitis — also known as pink eye — continue to spike in several states across the country, authorities have issued advisories to curb the spread of the infection. This week, Jammu saw a sudden rise in cases of conjunctivitis, with nearly 3,000 infections reported in just over a week.

Amid the surge, several claims and myths about conjunctivitis infection have been doing the rounds, with many people lacking awareness about a few facts about the disease. Read on as CNBC-TV18 debunks some myths about conjunctivitis.

Myth: Use of glasses/dark goggles prevent infectionFact: Use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection

Myth: Conjunctivitis spreads through eye contact or simply looking into the eye of those infectedFact: Conjunctivitis does not spread by air or eye contact. Direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others. It can also spread through direct contact with any discharge from an infected person's eye. Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times.

Myth: Only children get infected with conjunctivitisFact: Anyone can get infected with conjunctivitis - even dogs and animals

Myth: Rubbing your eyes can lead to conjunctivitisFact: It is just one way of getting the infection. One can get the infections even by touching the eyes with hands or any other objects carrying bacteria.

Myth: Red eye indicates you have conjunctivitisFact: A red eye could mean many things. It could be an injury, glaucoma, conjunctivitis or any other infection

Myth: You can't get the conjunctivitis infection twiceFact: Having conjunctivitis once doesn't make anyone immune to it.

Myth: There's no treatment for eye fluFact: Conjunctivitis often goes away on its own, but one can relieve symptoms with medications. But, avoid self-medication and usage of steroid drops. In cases, the symptoms are more than mild, meet eye specialists for proper treatment. It is a self-limiting disease and one can recover in one to two weeks.

Dr. Sanjay Dhawan (https://t.co/ObpLNc1CeF), Principal Director & HOD, Opthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Pancheel Park, explains the symptoms of Conjunctivitis and busts a couple of myths related to the spread and transmission of the virus.#Conjunctivitis #Virus pic.twitter.com/UoaBdX4h6S — Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) July 30, 2023

Symptoms and treatment for conjunctivitis

Two of the major symptoms experienced by patients are itching and grittiness . Lubricating drops are soothing to the eyes and provide symptomatic relief. Cold compresses also decrease ocular irritation and itching. In people with active conjunctivitis, the use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection.

A case of conjunctivitis – also known as pink eye – used to mean a trip to the doctor's office, antibiotics and keeping your child home from school. That's no longer the case. Pediatrician Dr. Marcie Billings explains what parents should know about this common viral infection. pic.twitter.com/Bkn9nqJPBq — Mayo Clinic Children's Center (@MayoClinicKids) July 28, 2023

The doctor also advised all to maintain hygiene, and wash one's hands and face frequently to prevent the spread of infection . He said the disease does not spread by air or eye contact, however, direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others. Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times. Contact lens users, if infected, should avoid using contact lenses for two to three weeks