Debunking myths about conjunctivitis: Here are some frequently asked questions

4 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 3:20:24 PM IST (Published)

  1. As cases of conjunctivitis — also known as pink eye — continue to spike in several states across the country, authorities have issued advisories to curb the spread of the infection. This week, Jammu saw a sudden rise in cases of conjunctivitis, with nearly 3,000 infections reported in just over a week.

    2. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh registered more than 19,800 cases of 'eye flu', the state government said last Friday. Besides, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said last week that the hospital has been reporting approximately 100 cases per day.
    Symptoms and treatment for conjunctivitis
    Two of the major symptoms experienced by patients are itching and grittiness. Lubricating drops are soothing to the eyes and provide symptomatic relief. Cold compresses also decrease ocular irritation and itching. In people with active conjunctivitis, the use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection.
    The doctor also advised all to maintain hygiene, and wash one's hands and face frequently to prevent the spread of infection. He said the disease does not spread by air or eye contact, however, direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others. Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times. Contact lens users, if infected, should avoid using contact lenses for two to three weeks

    Myth: Use of glasses/dark goggles prevent infection

    Fact: Use of dark goggles can help reduce photophobia and help prevent frequent touching of eyes and the spread of infection.

    Myth: Conjunctivitis spreads through eye contact or simply looking into the eye of those infected

    Fact: Conjunctivitis does not spread by air or eye contact.

    Direct transmission can occur through towels, bed sheets, among others.

    It can also spread through direct contact with any discharge from an infected person's eye.

    Therefore, personal items should not be shared to minimise the spread of infection during these times.

    Myth: Only children get infected with conjunctivitis

    Fact: Anyone can get infected with conjunctivitis - even dogs and animals.

    Myth: Rubbing your eyes can lead to conjunctivitis

    Fact: It is just one way of getting the infection.

    One can get the infections even by touching the eyes with hands or any other objects carrying bacteria.

    Myth: All conjunctivitis are contagious

    Fact: Allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious.

    Only viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are highly contagious.

    Myth: Red eye indicates you have conjunctivitis

    Fact: A red eye could mean many things.

    It could be an injury, glaucoma, conjunctivitis or any other infection.

    Myth: You can't get the conjunctivitis infection twice

    Fact: Having conjunctivitis once doesn't make anyone immune to it.

    Myth: There's no treatment for eye flu

    Fact: Conjunctivitis often goes away on its own, but one can relieve symptoms with medications.

    But, avoid self-medication and usage of steroid drops.

    In cases, the symptoms are more than mild, meet eye specialists for proper treatment.

    It is a self-limiting disease and one can recover in one to two weeks.

