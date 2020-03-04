Congress slams BJP govt in Gujarat over infant deaths

  • SENSEX
Updated : March 04, 2020 04:48 PM IST

Gujarat deputy CM and health minister Nitin Patel told the state assembly on Tuesday that over 15,000 infants died during treatment at newborn care units across the state in the last two years.
These deaths were reported from sick newborn care units set up in almost all districts of the state.
On Wednesday, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held the BJP government responsible for these deaths.
