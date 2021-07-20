Cong MP Kharge blames govt for flouting COVID norms during polls; reminds of lockdown woes

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at the government over breaking the COVID-19 norms and unpreparedness for handling the situation. The COVID issue was taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha after opposition MPs created an uproar in the Upper House leading to multiple adjournments.

Kharge , Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the government was breaking its own rules of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during state polls. The government should be credited for flouting COVID norms.

“The government asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. But what were they doing, during the elections in different states?” asked Kharge. Thousands of people were seen attending rallies, yatras of political parties in the recently concluded state Assembly elections in the five states when India was battling with the second wave of coronavirus.

He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making former health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan a scapegoat. In the Cabinet reshuffle this month, Vardhan was replaced by Mansukh Mandaviya as the Union Health Minister. “PM Modi appealed to people to clang utensils, light up candles. People trusted him and did all of it. He didn't fulfill his promise but disappointed them. Instead of taking its blame, he made the health minister a scapegoat,” Kharge added.

He also attacked the government over the unpreparedness in dealing with the healthcare crisis. Modi had announced lockdown in March last year and migrant workers were left homeless and jobless. Comparing the move with demonetization, Kharge said, “Lockdown was announced overnight, just like demonetisation. The government did not prepare for it. There were no trains for people to go back home. The livelihood of people was impacted. The government should be held accountable.”

He paid tribute to COVID warriors including doctors and paramedics. He saluted people who helped others by running 'oxygen langer' in the national capital during the second wave. He thanked plasma donors, too.