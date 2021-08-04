Confusion prevails over private sector's COVID-19 vaccine quota

There seems to be some confusion over the COVID-19 vaccine quota for the private sector. Amidst the growing debate on whether it is prudent to reduce the private sector quota since it is not utilised fully, there are different views within the government itself.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the Rajya Sabha said that it was not necessary to reserve the 25 percent of the vaccines produced for the private sector, but on the same day COVID Task Force Head, VK Paul said that there was no plan to change the allocation.

The Health Minister in an oral answer in Rajya Sabha said that vaccine makers have been informed that it is not necessary to reserve a 25 percent quota allocated for the private sector.

He said that 7-9 percent of the vaccine quota from the private sector is left unutilized and hence it’s decided that whichever vaccine is not been utilized properly by the private should be given to the government and the states.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Archana Shukla for more details