Confident tech will help us vaccinate our large population in short time, says PM Modi

"Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received quick assistance," he said.

He added that it is time for tech solutions that are designed in India but deployed for the world. The country is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era, said PM Modi.

"India as a country is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global," he said.