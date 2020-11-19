Confident tech will help us vaccinate our large population in short time, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is the technology that gave him confidence that India's large population will be vaccinated in a short period of time.The PM was speaking at the inauguration of Karnataka's flagship annual technology event Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS 2020) through video-conferencing.
Modi further highlighted that the government follows the 'Technology first' governance model. He said that India is operating the world's largest healthcare scheme due to technology. Using tech on large scale has enabled us to bring about several life changes for our citizens, he added.
Stating that his government's policy decisions are always aimed at liberalising the tech and innovations industry, Modi said, "Recently we have eased the compliance burden on the IT industry in various ways, besides we have always tried to engage with stakeholders in the tech industry and chart out future policy framework for India."
The Prime Minister also noted that today Digital India has become a way of life particularly for the poor, marginalised and for those in the government.
Organised by the government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, Karnataka government's Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, and Software Technology Parks of India, the summit is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.
More than 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and different parts of the world, officials said.
The event will have the participation of more than 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75 panel discussions and more than 50,000 participants every day, an official statement said.
(With inputs from agencies)