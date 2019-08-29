Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Home Healthcare
Business

Concerns grow in the US over contamination of drugs made in Indian pharma facilities

Updated : August 29, 2019 04:30 PM IST

More than 90 percent of the drugs prescribed in the US are generics, and over time, most companies have moved their manufacturing overseas â€” especially to India and China â€” to take advantage of cheaper labour and materials.
But concerns over of a raft of allergic reactions, side effects and even deaths in the US linked to contaminated drugs made in overseas facilities have grown significantly in recent times.
US drugmakers have issued more than 50 recalls since last July linked to low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical found in generic drugs taken by millions of Americans.
Concerns grow in the US over contamination of drugs made in Indian pharma facilities
