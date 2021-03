Authorities on Sunday imposed a complete lockdown in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on weekends due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

On weekdays, authorities have ordered a partial shutdown from March 11.

Malls and weekly markets will be shut, weddings and public functions disallowed and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm, according to official reports.

Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has reported 459 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its overall infection count to 52,103, an official said on Saturday.

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said, "The administration is closely monitoring the situation. In the past, when the number of cases went up, we were able to manage well as it was a lockdown period. But now it will be a challenge."

Since March 1, Aurangabad district has reported 1,737 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 911 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 17 patients have lost their lives since March 1 till Friday night, the official said.