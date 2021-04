The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday shared a list of vaccination centres in the city categorizing them into "fully/partly functional" and "non-functional" due to the limited supply of doses.

The list comes as the inoculation drive at a number of coronavirus vaccination centres across Mumbai including the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo vaccination centre has been suspended recently due to shortage of vaccines.

Here is the list of vaccination centres that will be fully/partly functional or non-functional in the city:

Maharashtra is not the only state to report shortage of vaccine supply. Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab too have expressed concerns over the shortage of vaccine supply, hampering the inoculation drives in these states.

India has recorded its highest-ever single-day tally of over 332,000 cases and 2,247 deaths due to SARS-CoV2. The country was reporting a daily spike of more than 3 lakh for the second day in a row. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 67,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The government on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for vaccination from May 1.