Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Companies spending on COVID jabs for individuals except staff to be considered CSR activity

    Companies spending on COVID jabs for individuals except staff to be considered CSR activity

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the Companies Act, 2013, has issued a clarification in this regard.

    Companies spending on COVID jabs for individuals except staff to be considered CSR activity
    Companies spending funds on COVID vaccination for individuals other than employees and their families will be considered as a CSR expenditure. The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the Companies Act, 2013, has issued a clarification in this regard.
    In March 2020, the ministry had said that spending on COVID-19 would be considered as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. "... it is further clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 vaccination for persons other than the employees and their families, is an eligible CSR activity," the ministry said in a circular on July 30.
    The activity is eligible to be considered as a CSR work under Section VII of the Act relating to promotion of healthcare, including preventive healthcare and pertaining to disaster management. "The companies may undertake the aforesaid activity subject to fulfillment of Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 and the circulars related to CSR issued by this ministry from time to time," the circular said.
    Under the Act, certain class of profitable companies are required to spend at least two per cent of their three-year average net profit towards CSR activities in a particular financial year.
    Tags
    Next Article

    GST collection at over Rs 1.16 lakh cr in July, 33% higher YoY

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma773.95 70.95 10.09
    Tech Mahindra1,209.55 81.75 7.25
    Cipla920.05 36.95 4.18
    Shree Cements28,265.75 626.80 2.27
    Adani Ports674.50 14.85 2.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma774.00 70.75 10.06
    Tech Mahindra1,209.45 81.70 7.24
    Power Grid Corp171.05 3.65 2.18
    Bajaj Auto3,831.05 68.25 1.81
    HCL Tech1,025.45 17.85 1.77
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco444.80 -13.30 -2.90
    Bajaj Finance6,228.10 -172.00 -2.69
    SBI Life Insura1,098.60 -30.25 -2.68
    Bajaj Finserv14,222.20 -376.85 -2.58
    SBI431.80 -9.75 -2.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,228.90 -165.40 -2.59
    Bajaj Finserv14,221.30 -369.15 -2.53
    SBI431.70 -10.05 -2.28
    Tata Steel1,433.75 -25.25 -1.73
    Titan Company1,714.50 -25.60 -1.47

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41000.12500.17
    Euro-Rupee88.1640-0.0840-0.10
    Pound-Rupee103.3800-0.2730-0.26
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6779-0.0005-0.07
    View More