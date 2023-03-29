English
Commonly used medicines to get costlier from April 1

Commonly used medicines to get costlier from April 1

Mar 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the prices of non-scheduled drugs, on the other hand, are set to go up by up to 10 percent as per government rules.

Prices of commonly used drugs are likely to be hiked by 12 percent from April 1. This might be the highest-ever annual price hike, according to a MoneyControl report. It said the prices of over 1,000 formulations of essential medicines and 384 drugs are expected to be increased by the government from April 1. This is due to a sharp rise in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

The notification about the hike is expected anytime now, the report said, adding that this will be the second year in a row that the costs of essential medicines have gone up by more than 10 percent.
Meanwhile, the prices of non-scheduled drugs are also set to go up by up to 10 percent as per government rules.
The annual hike in the prices of drugs listed in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) are based on the WPI. These common or essential medicines are used in various government health programmes, apart from being sold directly to retail consumers.
Last September, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the National List of Essential Medicines 2022 which featured a total of 384 medicines across 27 categories, comprising 384 drugs and over 1,000 formulations across 27 therapeutic categories.
NLEM drugs are used to treat common illnesses such as fever, diabetes, infection, cardiovascular diseases, blood disorders, tuberculosis, hypertension, and skin diseases. cancers and anaemia, among others. The list includes paracetamol and antibiotics such as azithromycin, as well as anti-anaemia prescriptions such as folic acid, vitamins and minerals.
"Before 2022, the prices of these medicines used to rise by only 2-3 percent and seldom exceeded 4 percent," industry insiders were quoted by Money Control as saying.
