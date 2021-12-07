Commitments on solving issues flagged by US FDA could take a few months: Dr Reddy’s

Dr Reddy’s had earlier informed exchanges that the US FDA had issued a Form 483 with eight observations after inspection at its Duvvada formulations manufacturing units.

After the US drug regulator flagged procedure and quality control issues at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories' Duvvada facility, the company on Tuesday said commitments on solving the issues raised by the US Food and Drug Administration could take a few months.

"We have filed a detailed response with the US FDA for the Duvvada unit," said GV Prasad, Co- Chairman and MD, Dr Reddy's Laboratories in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"Commitments on solving the US FDA issues could take a few months," Prasad said.

Prasad says Dr Reddy's, that holds the distribution rights of COVID vaccine Sputnik V in India, hopes the government would approve Sputnik Light.

The Indian Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will meet and decide on the 'Sputnik Light' vaccine.

Prasad said availability of Sputnik was not an issue.

"We have to generate more country-specific data on Sputnik for different age groups," he said.

Talking about business, Prasad said a large portion of the base business is already on a low pricing.

According to him, some volume growth will make up for the loss in US price pressure.

He said the COVID-19 related demand is uncertain.

"The COVID related products, the whole demand situation is very uncertain," he said.

