Combiflam, Allegra, Calpol among top 300 brands to carry QR codes

Labelling the medicines such as combiflam, allegra, calpol, among others with QR codes or barcodes will help track and trace them and also help recall batches, if required.

The top 300 pharmaceutical brands in the country are mandated to label their drugs that will be manufactured on or after August 1 with QR codes or barcodes, in order to help track and trace the medicines better.

All strengths of regularly used brands such as fever and pain reliever drugs Calpol, Dolo, Saridon, Combiflam to antibiotics like Azithral, Augmentin, Ceftum and even anti-allergy drug Allegra to thyroid drug Thyronorm will carry the QR codes. These will comprise basic information about the drugs, irrespective of where they are manufactured or bought in the country.

The draft notifications were released in November last year. They indicated that the drugs, as specified in Schedule H2, should print or affix barcodes or Quick Response (QR) codes on their primary packaging label or the secondary one, in case of inadequate space.

The data or information stored will have to include the unique product identification code, proper and generic name of the drug, name and address of the manufacturer, batch number, date of manufacturing and expiry and licence number.

The notification is applicable to all companies, both domestic and foreign, who are marketing the drugs in question in India, or who want to voluntarily adhere to the notification. While the QR code is currently only mandatory for the top 300 drug formulation brands, if a company wants they can voluntarily affix, print a barcode or QR code for any brand they wish.

The industry has welcomed the government's move as it believes the QR codes will help track and trace the medicines, which in turn can help recall batches, if required.

More importantly, the codes will help identify counterfeit medicines, which are a problem for bigger brands. Hence, industry watchers believe such a step will help curtail the issue of substandard or spurious drugs in the country. The hope is that other companies, especially mid-sized ones, will start adhering to the norms irrespective of the marginally-higher packaging costs.