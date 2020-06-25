COVID-19: Safe-for-humans UV light can kill airborne coronavirus, says study

A particular wavelength of ultraviolet light killed more than 99.9 percent of coronaviruses present in airborne droplets, a new study has found.

"Based on our results, continuous airborne disinfection with far-UVC light at the current regulatory limit could greatly reduce the level of airborne virus in indoor environments occupied by people,” said David Brenner, the study's lead author.

The research was conducted at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the resultant paper titled "Far-UVC light (222-nm) efficiently and safely inactivates airborne coronaviruses" was published in peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports on Thursday.

The researchers found that the far-UVC light was potent enough to kill seasonal coronaviruses, which are structurally similar to the Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease resulting from coronavirus.

UVC light of 254 nanometre wavelength is used as a germicide in unoccupied spaces. However, the researchers used far-UVC light of 222 nm wavelength for their study. It is incapable of penetrating outer dead skin cells, making it safe for living cells.

The researchers found that exposing coronaviruses to far-UVC light for 25 minutes killed 99.9 percent of them.

The finding could pave the way for installing overhead far-UVC light lamps that continually kill coronaviruses, including the Sars-CoV-2.

COVID-19 was first reported in China in late December and has since wreaked havoc globally. Infections have been reported from all corners of the world with death toll from the deadly virus fast approaching the half million mark.