Healthcare
COVID-19: Safe-for-humans UV light can kill airborne coronavirus, says study
Updated : June 25, 2020 07:50 PM IST
The research was conducted at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the resultant paper titled “Far-UVC light (222-nm) efficiently and safely inactivates airborne coronaviruses" was published in peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports on Thursday.
The researchers found that exposing coronaviruses to far-UVC light for 25 minutes killed 99.9 percent of them.
The finding could pave the way for installing overhead far-UVC light lamps that continually kill coronaviruses, including the Sars-CoV-2.