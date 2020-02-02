Healthcare Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus, say Thai doctors Updated : February 02, 2020 06:53 PM IST The doctors from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok said a new approach in coronavirus treatment had improved the condition of several patients under their care. The drug treatment includes a mixture of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, in combination with flu drug oseltamivir in large doses. Chinese health officials have already been administering the HIV and flu drugs to fight the coronavirus.