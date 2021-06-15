Co-Win registration for COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that prior booking and pre-online registration were not mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination.

The government said that anyone people above 18 years can go directly to the vaccination centre for the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, those in the 18-44 year age group could receive COVID jabs only after registering and booking slots in advance through the CoWin portal or Aarogya Setu app, a system that will continue for private hospitals. Those above 45 years however are allowed to walk in at any vaccination Center and take the shots.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, launched in mid-January, has been marred by vaccine shortage. The government, on the other hand, has assured that it is targeting to fully cover at least the entire adult population of about 94 crores by the year-end.

