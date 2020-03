CNBC-TV18 Special Podcast | Beating coronavirus: Should children go to school and other important questions answered

You may be aware of the precautions one should exercise to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus. But there are numerous questions that still remain unanswered. From sending children to school, to travelling via public transport and when to use a facemask and hand sanitisers, these are some questions that parents and the elderly want to know from experts.

In this CNBC-TV18 Special Podcast, Associate Editor Archana Shukla tells Jerome Anthony how one can take precautions to beat coronavirus. She answers a series of questions that have been playing on everyone’s minds since strains of the virus have been detected in India.