Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said that Serum Institute of India (SII) has decided to reduce the price of Covishield for states by 25 percent to Rs 300.

As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 28, 2021

SII had earlier priced it's COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

While, Bharat Biotech fixed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

The Central government on Monday asked SII and Bharat Biotech to reduce the price of their vaccines ahead of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive from May 1.

Last week, the Centre had announced that vaccine manufacturers would make an advance declaration of the price for 50 percent supply that would be available to state governments in the open market before May 1.

Based on this price, states, private hospitals, industrial establishments may procure vaccine doses from manufacturers, the government said.