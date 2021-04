The roll-out of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, will begin at the end of April or early May. The vaccine will be priced lower for India, Russia's RDIF is working out solutions with the government, its CEO Kirill Dmitriev, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

India became the 60th country to approve emergency use authorisation (EUA) of Sputnik V on Monday. RDIF is looking to produce over 850 million doses per year, making India the main production hub for the vaccine.

Dmitriev added that the initial rollout will be met by imports, domestic manufacturing, and fill and finish. The vaccines exported from India will cost higher in Indian markets, he said. Exports demand have come largely from Latin America, Central Europe, UK, Africa, South East Asia.

The vaccine, meant for people aged 18 and above, can be stored at 2-8 degrees for two months.

RDIF currently has five domestic partners but plans to add more in the future, Dmitriev said, to ramp up the production in the coming months. RDIF has reached agreements with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, and Virchow Biotech.