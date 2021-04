The Centre is doing away with the need for conducting phased clinical trials for vaccines approved by the US, UK, and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Vinod Paul, head of COVID-19 Task Force in India said.

"Bridging study can be done after the vaccine is made available in India," Paul told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview. The path has been opened up now, he added, the ball is in the court of companies.

To be updated.