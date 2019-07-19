Healthcare

CLSA says Cadila, Dr Reddy’s could be top beneficiaries if turnaround in US generics pricing sustains

Updated : July 19, 2019 11:22 AM IST

CLSA believes Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy's Laboratories could be the key beneficiaries if the pricing in the US comes around.

the brokerage house says that the beliefs among investors on a sustained improvement in price erosion from current levels is not strong. This is largely due to the small and mid-sized companies’ active in the US.