Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day 2022: All you need to know

Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day is observed on August 3 annually with an aim to spread awareness about the very rare genetic disorder that affects the development of many different parts of the body. Individuals with Cloves syndrome often develop distinctive facial features, skeletal abnormalities, and organ system defects over time. Currently, there is no cure for Cloves syndrome, but early diagnosis and treatment can help improve the quality of life, hence, spreading awareness about the disease is of utmost importance.

History and significance

The origin of the Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day is unclear. However, the day marks a very important event in the medical world. On this day communities come together to share information and resources on Cloves disease and educate people on how to identify the symptoms early. Workshops also talk about social inclusion and the role of society in aiding families with members who are suffering from the disease.

Since it is a rare disease with just over 200 identified cases, there aren’t adequate funds and research put in for the disease. Due to this families affected have no access to effective treatment options and without more awareness, they may never get it. Therefore, Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day is a global observance which calls for every person to act and inspire community support.

What is Cloves Syndrome?

Cloves syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects the growth and development of organs and systems in the body. The most common effects include congenital heart defects, abnormal blood vessels, abnormalities of the nervous system, and skeletal defects.

Early signs and symptoms of Cloves Syndrome

Delayed development of the body. Children with Cloves Syndrome often take more time to reach developmental milestones than other children of the same age.

They have an intellectual disability.

They may exhibit behavioural problems such as aggression or self-harming behaviour.

Seizures

Eating disorders and feeding difficulties