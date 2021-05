As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new N440K spike substitution has been detected in several parts of south India that is considered to be at least 15 times more virulent than the earlier virus strains, according to a report in Indiatimes.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has discovered the N440K variant, which is perhaps responsible for creating massive health concerns in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the state of Andhra Pradesh, the report added citing experts.

The new variant, also being called the AP strain, was first found in Kurnool and maybe even stronger than the Indian variants of B1.617 and B1.618.

The new variant has a shorter incubation period

The district’s COVID Special Officer PV Sudhakar said observations show the new variant has a shorter incubation period and the progress of the disease is much rapid with infected patients slipping into the serious stage within three or four days, according to the Indiatimes report.

It has also been noted that unlike during the first wave, a shorter exposure is enough to acquire the new virus strain and an infected person can spread it to 4-5 people within a shorter contact span, the experts told the Indiatimes.

Hema Prakash, a senior microbiologist from GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, recommends always wearing two masks while going out and keeping away from gatherings, and sanitising hands regularly, the report added.

Different view

But a report in the Print debunks the claims about the new virus being 15 times more deadly.

There’s no unique Andhra COVID-19 strain that is 15 times more virulent, The Print said in a report quoting the CCMB director, Rakesh Mishra who also said the prevalence of the variant being called the ‘N440K strain’ is in less than 5 percent in the state right now and it may disappear or be replaced soon by other existing variants.

Mishra cited a pre-print report published a few days ago, that discussed how the N440K variant grows faster in a ‘culture' and said that does not mean it is more virulent in humans.

"There was some misinterpretation" of the report, Mishra said, adding that, “the report said the virus grows 10 or 15 times more when grown in a culture”. “But culture is a different kind of animal cell that we grow and in that, we replicate the virus and the yield is more,” he further added.

Andhra Pradesh has a total COVID-19 tally of 12,03,337 cases with 8,374 deaths, according to the latest data. The state has announced a free vaccination for the people in the 18 to 44 age group under the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination that started on May 1.