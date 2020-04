The city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has marked 38 wards as COVID-19 hotspots in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

"BBMP has marked 38 wards in the city as Covid hotspots," said a civic body official in a statement.

Zone wise, Bommanahalli accounted for two wards, Mahadevapura has six, Bengaluru East nine, Bengaluru South 12, Bengaluru West seven and Yelahanka has two.

Within the hotspots, Azad Nagar contained the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in 28 days at five, followed by Radhakrishna Temple Ward, J. P. Nagar and Singasandra with four each, rest of the localities had three such cases.