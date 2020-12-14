Healthcare Cipla settles patent litigation for cancer drug Revlimid with Celgene in US Updated : December 14, 2020 11:42 AM IST Revlimid, which is used to treat conditions such as multiple myeloma, is an approximately $8 billion brand in the US. Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Alvogen have already settled on the drug. Like others, Cipla will sell a limited amount of volume of the drug until January 2026 after which there will be no volume caps. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.