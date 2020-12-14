Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Cipla settles patent litigation for cancer drug Revlimid with Celgene in US

Updated : December 14, 2020 11:42 AM IST

Revlimid, which is used to treat conditions such as multiple myeloma, is an approximately $8 billion brand in the US.
Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Alvogen have already settled on the drug.
Like others, Cipla will sell a limited amount of volume of the drug until January 2026 after which there will be no volume caps.
