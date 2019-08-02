Healthcare
Cipla may invest Rs 150-170 crore in online pharmacy Medlife, says report
Updated : August 02, 2019 07:39 AM IST
The talks are in advanced stage and final contours of the transaction are still being finalised, the report said.
Among the online pharma startups like 1MG, NetMeds and PharmEasy, Medlife is one of the largest players in terms of sales of Rs 1,000-1,200 crore annually, the report said.
