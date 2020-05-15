Cipla in talks to manufacture ICMR-NIV’s ELISA antibody test kits

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla and domestic test kit manufacturer NextGen Life Sciences are in talks with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to get a license to manufacture the indigenously developed ELISA based antibody test kits.

According to a statement from ICMR, the process to grant a non-exclusive license to Cipla and NextGen Life Sciences is under process.

ICMR-NIV, Pune has developed and validated the ‘COVID KAVACH ELISA’ that will be used for antibody detection for SARS-CoV-2.

Gujarat-based drug maker Zydus Cadila has been the first company to be roped in for mass scale production of the ELISA antibody test kits, however, the licence is non-exclusive, meaning other manufacturers can be brought in by ICMR.

First batch of ELISA kits produced by Zydus Cadila has been validated by NIV, Pune and similar sensitivity and specificity was found. ICMR-NIV’s IgG test kits have 98.7 percent sensitivity and 100 percent specificity.

ICMR is in the process of carrying out a national surveillance study, a community-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 in Indian population. The survey will be conducted with 24,000 individuals in 69 worst affected districts.

While the medical body had not disclosed the selection criteria and process for giving Zydus Cadila the first manufacturing licence, in its May 11 release it said, "Zydus has proactively taken up the challenge to expedite the approvals and commercial production of the ELISA test kits so that they can be made available for use at the earliest.”

In a subsequent media briefing joint secretary health Lav Agarwal had said, “We see which organisation has the capacity to undertake production at faster pace & has wherewithal to take up production. Based on that organisation gets selected. Other firms will also be roped in, if need be.”

ICMR in its latest release of May 14 has outlined the selection process saying that four manufacturers were approached based on the potential of the companies, but three of them refused. SPAN, J Mitra, Zydus Cadila and Cipla were offered to take up the production, however except Zydus, all three firms refused to accept the offer. Its only now that Cipla and NextGen Life Sciences have shown interest and are in talks.

India’s first attempt with rapid antibody test kits was not pleasant with the faulty test kits being imported from China’s Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. Huge variations in the accuracy of the test results were found.