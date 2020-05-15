Healthcare Cipla in talks to manufacture ICMR-NIV’s ELISA antibody test kits Updated : May 15, 2020 12:12 AM IST ICMR-NIV, Pune has developed and validated the ‘COVID KAVACH ELISA’ that will be used for antibody detection for SARS-CoV-2. Zydus Cadila has been the first company to be roped in for mass scale production of the ELISA antibody test kits. India’s first attempt with rapid antibody test kits was not pleasant with the faulty test kits being imported from China’s Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365