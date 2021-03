Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, indicated for the treatment of migraine attacks. The newly approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Imitrex Nasal Spray.

