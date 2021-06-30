Home

      • Cipla gets emergency use nod to import Moderna’s COVID vaccine

      Cipla gets emergency use nod to import Moderna’s COVID vaccine

      Profile image
      By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
      Mini

      It is a big positive for Cipla as the company has been allowed to import Moderna's COVID vaccine for restricted emergency use in India. Moderna has become the fourth vaccine to get emergency use authorisation. Doctor Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist, Public Policy and Health Systems Expert, discussed the implications with CNBC-TV18.

      “This is a very good development factoring in that India needs more vaccines. This will increase the bouquet of vaccines,” he said.
      “Most important would be that this vaccine would be handy especially when India would open up vaccinations for adolescents,” he added.
      This vaccine has received the emergency use authorisation and the quantity of the vaccine will be low. The vaccine will be available in a few weeks from now and not immediately, he shared.
      “This vaccine got emergency use authorisation, so this will be following a particular channel, it will not be available in the open market,” he said.
      For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
      (Edited by : Dipika)
