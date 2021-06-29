Home

    COVID-19: Cipla files application with DCGI to import Moderna vaccine in India

    COVID-19: Cipla files application with DCGI to import Moderna vaccine in India

    IST (Updated)
    The DCGI is likely to grant permission to import the vaccine today itself, sources said.

    COVID-19: Cipla files application with DCGI to import Moderna vaccine in India
    Drug major Cipla on Tuesday filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in India, sources told CNBC-TV18.
    The application was submitted to DCGI on June 28. The DCGI is likely to grant permission to import the vaccine today itself, sources said.
    Cipla told CNBC-TV18 that there have been no confirmatory or final agreements on vaccine imports as yet. They are seeking clarity and guidance on factors such as pricing, quantity, and indemnity clause. They have logistics such as distribution, storage of imported vaccines in place.
