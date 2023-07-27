Cipla and Dr Reddy's report blockbuster numbers, US business boosts growth

The US business was a significant driver of growth for both Cipla and Dr. Reddy's this quarter. Dr. Reddy's US sales reached $390 million, up from $310 million in the previous quarter, while Cipla's US sales amounted to $222 million, compared to $204 million in the previous quarter.

Blockbuster numbers were reported by Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories yesterday, and the rally is continuing today. Both companies exceeded estimates, and even Syngene, the research arm of Biocon, witnessed a year-on-year top-line growth of around 25 percent.

The US business was a significant driver of growth for both Cipla and Dr Reddy's this quarter. Dr Reddy's US sales reached $390 million, up from $310 million in the previous quarter, while Cipla's US sales amounted to $222 million, compared to $204 million in the previous quarter.

A major reason for this success was the contribution of the Revlimid generic, a cancer drug that has been instrumental in boosting the performance of multiple companies.

According to IIFL, Dr Reddy's saw a $50 million quarter-on-quarter increase in sales due to Revlimid generic, and for Cipla , it likely accounted for 60-65 percent of their quarter-on-quarter growth in the US.

Other factors also contributed to the positive sentiment, such as price erosion stabilization, improved base business performance, and increased confidence in the US markets.

Cipla's stock received a boost from positive guidance on margins and US business. The company is now aiming for a margin of 23-23.5 percent and projects US sales between $210-$215 million. Despite potential regulatory issues at their Indore facility, Cipla remains optimistic about drugs like Advair generic and Abraxane generic.

Another factor driving interest in pharmaceutical stocks is the possibility of Cipla's promoters selling some stake . This has raised speculation about potential mergers and acquisitions involving other promoter-run companies in the Indian pharmaceutical space.

Promoter-run companies like Dr Reddy's , Lupin, Biocon, Glenmark, Divid, Sun Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals have all come under scrutiny regarding their succession plans.

The pharmaceutical sector has seen a surge in M&A activities, with companies like KKR acquiring JB Chemicals and Ipca Laboratories acquiring Unichem's promoter stake. Many stocks in the sector are trading at fresh 52-week highs, leading to high valuations for some companies.