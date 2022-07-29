Cigarettes and tobacco packs will come with ‘painful, early death’ warnings from December

All companies that make, sell or package cigarettes and tobacco products must mandatorily mention a new set of health warnings about painful and early death chances of tobacco consumers on packs from December this year onwards, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

"All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022, shall display Image -1 with the textual Health Warning as ‘TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH’ and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2023, shall display Image-2 with the textual Health Warning ‘TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER,’" the statement read.

According to the government’s new rules, tobacco products pack must include the following health warnings

– The pack must have the image mentioned below with the caption ‘tobacco causes painful death.’ The image shall be valid for a period of 12 months following its commencement from December 1, 2022.

– The pack must have the image mentioned below with the caption 'tobacco users die younger'. This shall come into effect following the end of 12 months from the date of commencement of the specified health warning of the previous image.

Anyone engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products needs to ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed, the Health Ministry said.

Anyone found violating the norms can be imprisoned or fined as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

The existing specified health warning (Image-2), notified on July 21, 2020, shall continue until November 30, 2022.

The new specified health warnings have been notified by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 vide GSR 592 (E) dated July 21, 2022 “The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.

Soon after the Health Ministry's announcement of new warnings on cigarette and tobacco packs, shares of ITC slipped half a percent, Raghunath Tobacco stock was down almost a percent while Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries and VST Industries stayed in the green.

